Maha crisis: Shinde urged Thackeray to renew ties with BJP: Sena leader

-
ALSO READ
Cross-voting in MLC polls: CM calls emergency meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs
MLC poll: Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde disappears with Shiv Sena MLAs
Power struggle in Shiv Sena since 1 week, says Maharashtra Cong leader
As Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde goes incommunicado, BJP says no role in it
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15
-
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had on Monday urged Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to renew the party's alliance with the BJP, a senior Sena leader claimed.
The leader said Thackeray had sent his confidante Milind Narvekar and Shinde's aide Ravindra Phatak to Surat to talk to the rebel leader, who is camping there along with other Sena MLAs since Monday night. A call was made to Thackeray from Surat, the leader said.
"The chief minister also had a telephonic conversation with Shinde during which the latter asked him to renew ties with the BJP and break the alliance with Congress and the NCP," the leader said.
Thackeray's response to Shinde's demand was not known, the leader said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU