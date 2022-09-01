Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence

Chief Minister on Thursday met chief at the latter's residence in central Mumbai.

While an official said that Shinde called on Thackeray on the occasion of Ganesh festival, the meeting led to speculation as it came ahead of the crucial civic polls in Mumbai. Shinde met at his new residence 'Shivtirth' in Dadar. The chief, who has been at loggerheads with his cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for long, had met BJP leaders last month, leading to a buzz that the saffron party may form a tie-up with the Navnirman Sena for the Mumbai polls. The BJP is currently in alliance with the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

