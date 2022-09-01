Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence

-
ALSO READ
MNS chief Raj Thackeray postpones his scheduled visit to Ayodhya
Maharashtra political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel MLAs in Assam
SC to hear on July 20 Thackeray camp's plea on disqualification proceedings
MNS' Muslim leader resigns, accuses Raj Thackeray of changing party's stand
Opposition to carshed in Aarey is about protecting biodiversity: Aaditya
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in central Mumbai.
While an official said that Shinde called on Thackeray on the occasion of Ganesh festival, the meeting led to speculation as it came ahead of the crucial civic polls in Mumbai. Shinde met Raj Thackeray at his new residence 'Shivtirth' in Dadar. The MNS chief, who has been at loggerheads with his cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for long, had met BJP leaders last month, leading to a buzz that the saffron party may form a tie-up with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the Mumbai polls. The BJP is currently in alliance with the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU