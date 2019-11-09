JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West

Tamil Nadu leaders call for peace, ask people to respect Ayodhya verdict
Business Standard

Maharashtra Governor asks BJP to indicate willingness, ability to form govt

As no party had come forward to form the government, the governor decided to explore the possibility of formation of government on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Devendra Fadnavis interacts with media personnel after his resignation from CM post. Photo: PTI
Devendra Fadnavis interacts with media personnel after his resignation from CM post. Photo: PTI

Following the 15-day-long impasse, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday evening asked the BJP, the single largest party in the state, to "indicate willingness and ability" to form government.

Sources close to acting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is leader of state BJP's legislature wing, confirmed that Fadnavis had received the letter from the Governor.

The BJP won 105 seats in the October 21 elections, while the majority mark in the 288-member Assembly is 145.

Its ally Shiv Sena has won 56 seats, but the two parties are bickering over chief minister's post.

According to Raj Bhavan statement, the governor asked Fadnavis to "indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government".

As no party had come forward to form the government, the governor decided to explore the possibility of formation of government on Saturday, the Raj Bhavan statement said.

First Published: Sat, November 09 2019. 20:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU