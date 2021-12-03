Maharashtra: Shiv Sena has no right to speak on Savarkar, says Fadnavis

-
The Shiv Sena has no right to speak on Veer Savarkar as it had allied for the sake of power in Maharashtra with those parties that routinely insult and abuse the freedom icon, said senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
He was speaking at a function in Dombivali in Thane district on Thursday night.
He also said there was need for a mass awakening among the people of the country to save Hinduism, adding that parties like the Shiv Sena, which have become "shameless" for power, could never be part of such an effort.
"The Shiv Sena used to demand Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar and now they are sitting with parties that routinely abuse and insult him. They have no right to speak about Veer Savarkar," he said.
