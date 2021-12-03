Gopal Rai urges Centre to call meet of environment ministers of NCR states

-
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday wrote to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, urging him to call a meeting of environment ministers of states in the NCR in view of the "serious situation" of pollution in the region, sources said.
The National Capital Region (NCR) also includes areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
In a letter to the Union environment minister, Rai has asserted that despite a slew of measures taken by the Delhi government to curb pollution, "no positive improvement is being seen".
In view of the pollution situation in the region, "I urge you to call a meeting of environment ministers of states in the National Capital Region and experts" to formulate a joint work strategy so that the pollution levels can be reduced, Rai wrote in the letter.
