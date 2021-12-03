Gopal Rai urges Centre to call meet of environment ministers of NCR states

Delhi Environment Minister on Friday wrote to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, urging him to call a meeting of environment ministers of states in the NCR in view of the "serious situation" of pollution in the region, sources said.

The Capital Region (NCR) also includes areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In a letter to the Union environment minister, Rai has asserted that despite a slew of measures taken by the Delhi government to curb pollution, "no positive improvement is being seen".

In view of the pollution situation in the region, "I urge you to call a meeting of environment ministers of states in the Capital Region and experts" to formulate a joint work strategy so that the pollution levels can be reduced, Rai wrote in the letter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)