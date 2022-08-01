Major reshuffle in TMC, ministers assigned organisational responsibilities

-
ALSO READ
BJP demands arrest of TMC MP Mahua Moitra for remarks on Goddess Kali
Three Trinamool leaders shot dead in West Bengal; 1 held, others absconding
Bengal civic polls: Trinamool Congress wins 12 municipalities, leads in 34
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra unfollows party's official Twitter handle
Mamata's Trinamool, Congress, Lalu's party win bypolls as BJP draws a blank
-
Trinamool Congress on Monday carried out a major organisational reshuffle in the party and inducted several new faces, including some ministers with thrust on toning up the party ahead of next year's crucial panchayat polls.
The restructing came amidst the ongoing political furore over the arrest of veteran party leader and former minister Partha Chatterjee in a school recruitment scam.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier in the day announced a cabinet reshuffle and said a few leaders occupying ministerial posts will be sent back to the party for organisational work.
The All India Trinamool Congress under the inspiration and guidance of Hon'ble Chairperson Smt Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce a few new appointments of District Chairman & District President for West Bengal Trinamool Congress, the party said in a statement.
After Banerjee's announcement Asima Patra, the minister of state with independent charge of the department of planning, statistics and programme monitoring and Saumen Mahapatra, the state irrigation and waterways minister have been assigned organisational responsibilities in their respective districts.
TMC MLAs Tapas Ray and Partha Bhowmick were on the other hand relieved of their responsibilities as presidents of the party's north Kolkata and Dum Dum- Barrackpore zones amid reports that they could find a place in the state ministry, party sources said.
The imprint of the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was evident in the reshuffle in which several non-performers were axed and some were relieved from organisational duties paving their way for ministerial berths.
The new district committees have been set up with a mix of experienced and young leaders in the party, the sources said.
The presidents of several organisational districts, including Coochbehar, Dakshin Dinajpur, Nadia South (Ranaghat), Hooghly-Sreerampore, Jhargram and Bongaon were changed, while several others such as Kolkata North, Bankura, Uttar Dinajpur, Tamluk and Bongaon will now have new heads, they added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU