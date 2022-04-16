Mamata's Trinamool, Congress, Lalu's party win bypolls as BJP draws a blank

The Trinamool on Saturday made a clean sweep winning both the Asansol Lok Sabha and the Ballygunge assembly seats in while the and the bagged one constituency each in and in the bypolls to these seats with the drawing a blank.

candidate Yashoda Verma was maintaining a significant lead over Komal Janghel of the in the Khairagarh assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh where counting was underway.

In West Bengal, movie actor-turned politician of the defeated BJP's Agnimitra Paul by 3,03,209 votes in Asansol. The had won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by 1.97 lakh votes when who was then in the BJP beat TMC's Moon Moon Sen.

Supriyo, who was nominated by the from the prestigious Ballygunge assembly constituency, defeated CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim by a margin of 20,228 votes. BJP's Keya Ghosh managed to bag just 13,220 votes.

The bypoll, which took place on April 12, was necessitated as state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.

Chief Minister and supremo thanked voters of Asansol and Ballygunge for giving a decisive mandate to the TMC candidates.

"I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates," she tweeted.

"We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma- Mati- Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again," she added.

In Asansol, 'Shotgun' Sinha said he was "grateful to Asansol's people and to for this victory."



BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said it is a general trend that the party in power in the state generally wins the by- .

In a boost to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine in Maharashtra, the Congress won the bypoll to the Kolhapur North assembly constituency, retaining the seat by defeating the BJP by a margin of over 18,000 votes.

Congress-MVA candidate Jayashri Jadhav bagged 96,176 votes, while BJP's Satyajeet Kadam polled 77,426 votes.

The by-election was necessitated because of the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to Covid in December 2021.

Jadhav thanked the voters and said all three constituents of the MVA worked together to clinch victory.

Congress chief termed the party's win as "victory of progressive thoughts".

The opposition in wrested the Bochahan assembly seat from the ruling NDA, with its candidate defeating the BJP nominee by a big margin of over 35,000 votes.

candidate Amar Paswan, whose father Musafir Paswan's death had necessitated the by-election, polled 82,116 votes while his nearest BJP rival Baby Kumari got only 45,353.

Expelled state minister Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), on the ticket of which Musafir Paswan had won the seat in 2020, finished a distant third with 29,671 votes.

VIP was an NDA constituent till about a month ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)