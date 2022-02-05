Make in India should be termed farce, says LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

-
ALSO READ
Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes
Clarify stand on cryptocurrency, PM's Twitter hack: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Increase quota of coronavirus vaccine for Bengal: Adhir writes to PM
BJP snatching rights of opposition, public, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleges Centre misleading Parliament, SC on Pegasus
-
Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday took a swipe at the Central Government stating that 'Make in India' should be termed as a "farce" as the trade deficit between India and China reflects that India continues to import more from the neighbouring country.
He pointed out that the trade deficit between India and China was USD 69 million dollars.
"Make in India should be termed as farce. The trade deficit between India and China is 69 million dollars, which means we're importing more from China rather than exporting. If Make in India is successful, why we are relying on China and importing the material from China in such a large scale?" said Chowdhury.
Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had targetted the Central government over the issue of unemployment, stating that 'Make in India' is turning into 'Buy from China'.
He alleged that the imports from China are at an all-time high under the BJP-led government as it has "destroyed" the medium and small industries and unorganised sector that creates jobs.
"JUMLA for India, JOBS for China! Modi Government has destroyed the Unorganised Sector and MSMEs that create the most jobs. Result: 'Make In India' is now 'Buy from China'," he said on Twitter.
The Wayanad MP also shared a 1.30 minute video where it is alleged that the Modi government promised 'Make in India', yet it only "buys from China" and there has been a record 46 per cent increase in imports from China in 2021, which is the highest ever.
In the video, he also shared clip of his Parliament speech, where he attacked the government on China.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU