Scindia objects to Tharoor's remarks over replies in Hindi in Lok Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Aviation Ministry's role doesn't end with Air India: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Centre aims to make air travel affordable for common man: Scindia
Tharoor's selfie with 6 women MPs with 'attractive place' tweet sparks row
Scindia's exit from MP Congress ended groupism: Jaivardhan Singh
Scindia flags off IndiGo's domestic flight, AI's international flight
-
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday took issue with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's remarks on giving replies in Hindi in Lok Sabha.
While responding to supplementary questions asked by members from Tamil Nadu in English, Scindia replied in Hindi.
Soon after, Tharoor, who is a member from Kerala, commented that it was an "apman (insult)" that the minister was responding in Hindi.
The minister speaks English and let him reply in English, Tharoor said.
"Zara jawab Hindi mein mat dijiye... ye apman hai logon ka (Please don't give replies in Hindi... it is an insult to people)," Tharoor said during Question Hour.
A visibly peeved Scindia said it was strange for the member to make such a comment.
"Mein Hindi bole to eithraaz ho raha hai (If I speak in Hindi, (the member) has objection," he said, adding that there was also a translator in the House.
Immediately after Tharoor made the remarks, Speaker Om Birla said, "Ye apman nahi hain (this is not an insult).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU