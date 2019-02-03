Make or break moment for Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The BJP’s “Operation Lotus”, which is about enticing MLAs to desert the ruling alliance, has had its knock-on effect.

It has succeeded in souring the relations between the partners of the ruling coalition — the Janata Dal (S) and the Congress — and this became evident when a visibly upset chief minister, H D Kumaraswamy, threatened to resign, alleging that the grand old party was not doing enough to stop its legislators from “crossing the alliance line”. Even H D Deve Gowda, the chief minister’s father, says he cannot keep quiet ...