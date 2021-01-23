Mamata slams Centre for abolishing plan panel 'conceptualised by Netaji'

West Bengal Chief Minister on Saturday criticised the for abolishing the Planning Commission, which, according to her, was conceptualised by Netaji

Addressing a programme at Netaji Bhavan here on his 125th birth anniversary, Banerjee described Bose as an icon who had advocated unity among all communities in the country.

She also demanded that Netaji's birthday on January 23 be declared a national holiday.

"Why the national Planning Commission, which was conceptualised by Netaji in independent India, was dissolved? Why the demand for a holiday on Netaji's birthday by our government not yet met?" Banerjee said in her brief speech.

The Narendra Modi government disbanded the Planning Commission in 2014 and had formed the Niti Aayog.

Banerjee said, "We don't remember Netaji before the elections. He is in our hearts for 365 days. We are in touch with his family."



She also said Netaji was described as 'Deshnayak' by Rabindranath Tagore.

"We are celebrating his birthday day as Deshnayak Diwas," Banerjee added.