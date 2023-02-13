JUST IN
Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice in LS on China transgression issue

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the China transgressions issue.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the China transgressions issue.

In the notice, he stated, "Since April 2020, China has engaged in what can only be described as a steady land grab. Till 16 January 2023, 17 rounds of Commander level talks have taken place between India and China with little success. All the while China continues to build significant infrastructure, including bridges, roads and accommodation for its troops. China is attempting to unilaterally change the status quo.

"The clashes in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh were another indication of China's steady aggression aimed at changing the status quo on the border. What is more, such aggression is no longer limited in territorial scope as is evidenced by the clashes that took place in Arunachal Pradesh, around 2000 kms away from the place of previous clashes."

He said there is a growing concern that China is unwilling to restore the status quo ante, a situation that puts India at a massive disadvantage.

Despite this, China's large trade surplus with us has continued to surge since the military confrontations began in 2020.

The trade deficit for India stood at USD 101.02 billion, crossing the 2021 figure of USD 69.38 billion.

"I urge the government to take this matter with utmost seriousness and have a detailed discussion in Parliament with regard to the border situation with China."

--IANS

miz/dpb

 

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 09:58 IST

