Meet the members who come from a humblest background in Modi's team

In the selection of its ministers and portfolio distribution, Narendra Modi government 2.0 has tried to shape a narrative of entrusting with ministerial responsibilities some of its Lok Sabha members who hail from humble backgrounds or exhibit a sense of rootedness to their immediate society.

Odisha’s Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Assam’s Rameswar Teli, Rajasthan’s Kailash Choudhary and West Bengal’s Debasree Chaudhuri, all ministers of state in the new government, are some of the examples of this. Sarangi, 64, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member ...