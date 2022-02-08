Modi made election speech, did not respond to the issues raised: Congress

After Prime Minister targeted Congress during the reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress has accused the Prime Minister of making election speech and scuttling real issues.

Addressing a press conference, leader of the opposition in the upper house, Mallikarjun Kharge along with Gaurav Gogoi and Shakti Singh Gohil, said the Prime Minister did not respond to the issues raised by the opposition instead made an election speech.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "where are two crore jobs, why are you not talking about it." Jairam Ramesh said, "Some elevate debates in the Parliament, but even by his pathetic standards of decency, dignity, sobriety of language and fidelity to facts, the PM plumbed new depths in the today, forcing an Opposition walkout."

The Congress is furious since the Prime Minister has been targeting the party and its dynastic while blaming First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for delay in the liberation of Goa.

Prime Minister attacked the Congress saying that it could never think beyond its "dynasty", while praising NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Trinamool Congress for attending the all-party meeting on Covid-19.

PM Modi said that during the all-party meet convened to review the Covid pandemic situation, the NCP and TMC turned up but not the Congress.

Modi went on to say that he wants to express his "gratitude" to Sharad Pawar who attended the meeting despite the Congress boycotting it.

While praising the NCP supremo, the Prime Minister tried to divide the Opposition and isolate the Congress as the former is part of the government in Maharashtra.

Without taking names, he said that some people need introspection for doing during the pandemic and trying to convince others to skip the meeting is incorrect.

He said that the problem with the Congress is they cannot think beyond the dynasty.

