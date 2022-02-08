Modi made election speech, did not respond to the issues raised: Congress

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman invokes Mahabharata; Mallikarjun Kharge hits back
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Oppn in Rajya Sabha, tests positive for Covid
Gati Shakti master plan may help cut logistics cost to 8% of GDP
Rajya Sabha MPs' suspension is strangulation of Opposition's voice: Kharge
Kharge slams Centre, says Election Laws Bill passed without discussion
-
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress during the reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress has accused the Prime Minister of making election speech and scuttling real issues.
Addressing a press conference, leader of the opposition in the upper house, Mallikarjun Kharge along with Gaurav Gogoi and Shakti Singh Gohil, said the Prime Minister did not respond to the issues raised by the opposition instead made an election speech.
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "where are two crore jobs, why are you not talking about it." Jairam Ramesh said, "Some elevate debates in the Parliament, but even by his pathetic standards of decency, dignity, sobriety of language and fidelity to facts, the PM plumbed new depths in the Rajya Sabha today, forcing an Opposition walkout."
The Congress is furious since the Prime Minister has been targeting the party and its dynastic politics while blaming First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for delay in the liberation of Goa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress saying that it could never think beyond its "dynasty", while praising NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Trinamool Congress for attending the all-party meeting on Covid-19.
PM Modi said that during the all-party meet convened to review the Covid pandemic situation, the NCP and TMC turned up but not the Congress.
Modi went on to say that he wants to express his "gratitude" to Sharad Pawar who attended the meeting despite the Congress boycotting it.
While praising the NCP supremo, the Prime Minister tried to divide the Opposition and isolate the Congress as the former is part of the government in Maharashtra.
Without taking names, he said that some people need introspection for doing politics during the pandemic and trying to convince others to skip the meeting is incorrect.
He said that the problem with the Congress is they cannot think beyond the dynasty.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU