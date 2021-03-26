Moitra slams Amit Shah, says Bengalis share border, soul with Bangladesh

-
Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra on Friday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark of infiltrators eating up the rights and rations of West Bengal and said that Bangladesh residents get both rations and rights back home.
"Hon'ble HM: "infiltrators eating up rights and rations of WB" Fact 1. GoI unable to give infiltrator numbers to Parliament. Fact 2. Bangladesh economy doing better than India - get both rations and rights back home. Bengalis share a border and a soul with Bangladesh. STOP your filth," tweeted TMC MP.
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday during the rally in Purulia, West Bengal said that illegal infiltrators were eating up the rights and rations of the people of Bengal.
TMC and BJP are at loggerheads ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.
The first phase of the assembly polls will be kicked off on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go for polls.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
