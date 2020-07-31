JUST IN
Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh legislature to begin on August 25

The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly will begin from August 25 and will be restricted to just four days in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, an Assembly official said on Friday.

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel
The monsoon session of the

Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly will begin from August 25 and will be restricted to just four days in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Assembly official said on Friday.

As per an official notification, the seventh session of the fifth state Assembly will begin on August 25 and conclude on August 28.

As the session will be held amid the coronavirus crisis, precautionary guidelines for it will be issued very soon, said Chandra Shekhar Gangrade, principal secretary of the Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly.

There will be Question Hour on all four days, along with works pertaining to financial and government affairs, the notification stated.

On the last day, a time slot of two and a half hours has been allotted for non-government affairs, it was stated.

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 14:05 IST

