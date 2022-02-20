Mother tongue underlying component of one's identity: Farooq Adullah

-
ALSO READ
CJI N Ramana stresses on respecting mother, mother tongue and motherland
Our progress is in coordination of mother tongue, official language: Shah
Hope Taliban delivers good governance in Afghanistan: Farooq Abdullah
Sacrifices needed like farmers to reclaim J&K's rights: Farooq Abdullah
People in Kashmir have only been used as vote bank: Farooq Abdullah
-
National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that mother tongue is an underlying component of one's culture and identity, and every effort should be made to protect the linguistic diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.
In his message on International Mother Tongue Day, Abdullah said the mother tongue must be the medium of instruction in schools, especially at formative stages.
"It lays a strong foundation for the expression of creativity and personality development. It also fosters creativity at the formative stages. As far as the Kashmiri language is concerned, it is richly endowed with classical as well as folk literature watered over thousands of years by various poets, sages, rhetoricians and linguists," he said.
The NC president said having a large number of speakers, Kashmiri enjoys the privilege of being one of the 22 languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule, yet that does not put the language out of risk of getting extinct.
"Therefore, the need of the hour calls for taking radical steps to protect it and propagate it. Urdu, no doubt glues all the people of Jammu and Kashmir together, but languages like Kashmiri, Dogri, Pahari, Gojri, Punjabi should not be relegated to obscurity," he said.
Calling for a comprehensive strategy to help keep Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi and other languages in Jammu and Kashmir alive, the NC MP from Srinagar called for prioritising it in the education sector, especially during formative years of learning.
In addition, he emphasised having special grants for scholars pursuing research programmes in vernacular languages.
Abdullah urged parents to use their mother tongue as a medium of communication at home.
"Communicating in one's mother tongue should be a matter of pride for all of us in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU