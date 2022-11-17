JUST IN
MP CM Chouhan to campaign for BJP in poll-bound Gujarat on Nov 18

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Gujarat on Friday, the CM's office said on Thursday

Gujarat elections | BJP | Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Gujarat on Friday, the CM's office said on Thursday.

His cabinet colleagues Narottam Mishra, Vishwas Sarang, Arvind Bhadoria and Inder Singh Parmar have already been campaigning for the ruling BJP in Gujarat, where polls for the 182-member Assembly will be held in two phases - in 89 seats on December 1 and in 93 seats on December 5.

Chouhan, who is among the BJP's 40 star campaigners, will address election meetings in Mandvi and Abdasa Assembly segments of Gujarat's Kutch district on Friday, a spokesperson from the chief minister's office said.

The CM will also campaign in Bhavnagar and Morbi as per the schedule, he said.

Notably, a bridge collapse in Morbi had last month claimed 135 lives.

Talking to PTI over phone, Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, who is in Gujarat, claimed the BJP will win more than 150 seats in the western state.

"The BJP will sweep the Gujarat polls due to the massive popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party will create history in these upcoming elections," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 11:28 IST

