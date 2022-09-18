MP Raghav Chadha appointed AAP's Gujarat co-incharge for state polls

-
ALSO READ
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha slams Centre over rise in petrol, diesel prices
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat today ahead of assembly polls
Gujarat Congress is going to merge with BJP soon: Arvind Kejriwal
AAP leader Raghav Chadha's comment on BJP lands him in legal trouble
Centre knows adjectives that describe its performance: AAP MP Raghav Chadha
-
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday appointed its Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha as the AAP's Gujarat co-incharge for the state Assembly elections due later this year.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had earlier appointed Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak at its Gujarat in-charge.
Chadha had also held the responsibility of the party as Punjab affairs co-incharge, ahead of the Assembly elections in that state held earlier this year.
The AAP had won the Punjab polls.
It has now positioned itself as the main rival of the BJP which has governed Gujarat for 27 years.
"Congratulations and best wishes to Rajya Sabha member and youth leader Raghav Chanda on being appointed as the "AAP' Gujarat sah-prabhari (co-incharge)," AAP Gujarat said in a tweet.
In a response to his appointment, Chadha said, "I thank @ArvindKejriwal ji for entrusting me with this big responsibility. I will put in my blood, sweat, tears and toil to meet the expectations of my party. Gujarat wants change, Gujarat wants good education-healthcare. Gujarat wants Kejriwal."
Gujarat in-charge Sandeep Pathak and state party leader Isudan Gadhvi also congratulated Chadha.
Chadha had last Friday hinted at the new responsibility.
"Gujarat wants a change. I am ready for whatever responsibility the party gives, will fight strongly against the 27 years of mismanagement of the BJP," he had tweeted.
In response to his tweet, state party leadership had tweeted welcoming him to Gujarat.
During his last visit to Gujarat on August 31 after Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya was attacked in Surat, Chadha had targeted the BJP and said the state Assembly elections will be a fight between the "fake Gujarat model" and the "real Kejriwal governance model."
The AAP is showcasing its 'Delhi model' to woo voters in Gujarat.
Its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Gujarat multiple times in the recent past to hold meetings and town halls with the public in different cities of the state and offered a number of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month and unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU