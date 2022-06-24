Nadda seeks opposition's support for Droupadi Murmu as President: Report

-
ALSO READ
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
For Santhals, tribe at cusp of change, Droupadi Murmu is reason for pride
Murmu leaves for Delhi, seeks cooperation from all for presidential polls
Droupadi Murmu dials Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata, seeking support
Centre accords Z+ security cover to NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu
-
BJP president J P Nadda on Friday reached out to various opposition leaders and sought their support for the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
Sources said Nadda called up Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former prime minister and JDS leader H D Devegowda while seeking to build a consensus on Murmu's candidature.
Sources add that Nadda has also called NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and some other opposition leaders.
Murmu herself had earlier called senior opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee and sought their support for her candidature for the top constitutional post in the country.
Murmu, if elected, would be the first tribal and the second woman to occupy the post of President of India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU