Name Priyanka Gandhi as chief minister candidate for UP: Karti Chidambaram

Amid the row over the eviction notice served by the Centre to General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, party MP has suggested that should be made the chief ministerial candidate in

In a tweet, Karti Chidnbaram said, "The path for a national revival of the @INCIndia is via The clearest statement of intent will be to declare @priyankagandhi as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the in UP. PGV must be primarily based in Lucknow and lead the charge."

Sources close to have said that she is likely to shift base to Lucknow once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides. She has reportedly finalised the bungalow of late leader Sheila Kaul in Hazrat Ganj in Lucknow for her stay there. She had stayed there during her visit to the city before the outbreak of the pandemic.

is the party in-charge for eastern and has been in the forefront of the charge against the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state.

--IANS

miz/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)