Nehruvian legacy ensures people cannot determine electoral outcomes: Cong

Congress said whether the Adani issue sparks a democratic revival in the country depends entirely on the grand old party and other opposition parties, and it has nothing to do with billionaire Soros.

Jawahar Lal Nehru | Indian National Congress | The Billionaire Raj

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Friday said whether the Adani issue sparks a democratic revival in the country depends entirely on the grand old party and other opposition parties, and it has nothing to do with billionaire investor George Soros.

The party's remarks after Soros said the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani's business empire may open the door to a democratic revival in the country.

"Whether the 'PM-linked Adani scam' sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

"Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes," he also said.

The BJP has, however, hit out at Soros saying the investor has attacked not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also India.

The Congress has been demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 14:22 IST

