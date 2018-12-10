New parties acting as front organisations in UP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

When independent legislator and former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh, or ‘Raja Bhaiyya’, was learnt to have met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last month, speculation over the matter started immediately.

Since the meeting took place before the November 30 rally in Lucknow by Raja Bhaiyya, the scion of the erstwhile Bhadri estate in Pratapgarh district, to announce his newly floated political party, Jansatta Dal, it was speculated he could ally with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls next year. But it turned out to be a courtesy call, but not ...