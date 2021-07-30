Newly appointed Karnataka CM Bommai meets Rajnath Singh

-
-
Newly appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on Friday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here.
After the meeting, Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Met with the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai today. I conveyed my best wishes to him for a successful tenure ahead."
Bommai is likely to meet Prime Minister Modi around 4 p.m. today. He will also meet BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Karnataka Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital.
"It is a courtesy visit to the national capital during which Bommai will discuss his cabinet expansion with the central leadership. During his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Bommai is also likely to discuss issues concerning the development and Covid situation in the state," sources said.
This is the first visit of Bommai to Delhi after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He was elected leader of the BJP Legislative party after former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa resigned on July 26.
On Thursday, Bommai had said that he is going to Delhi, where he will meet Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, J.P. Nadda to take blessings from them.
Bommai had also hinted that cabinet expansion will be discussed with the party's central leadership.
