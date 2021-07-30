Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai leaves for Delhi to meet Modi, Shah

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai left for New Delhi on Friday morning from Bengaluru HAL airport.

He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Naredra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party President J.P. Nadda and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and seek blessings.

Though he had clarified that there will be no discussion on cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Bommai is expected to give feelers about his cabinet to the Central leadership and get instructions on preparing his list of cabinet ministers.

Chief Minister Bommai will also hold a meeting with MPs from the state to discuss issues related to the state and coordination.

He will meet Union Ministers regarding pending projects and funds of the state and seek their cooperation for speedy implementation of various developmental works.

Bommai will return to Bengaluru on Saturday. He is expected to make another trip to New Delhi after four days to finalise the the list of cabinet ministers.

