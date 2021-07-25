Karnataka minister Murugesh Nirani in Delhi amid buzz over CM's exit

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
Relief to Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, SC stays arrest in corruption case
Ready to quit if BJP high command wants: Yediyurappa
New mining policy by month-end, says Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani
Karnataka asks steel mills to ramp up O2 production, supply to hospitals
-
Amid heightened speculations about Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's exit, state minister Murugesh Nirani arrived in the national capital on Sunday apparently to meet BJP leaders, party sources said.
People close to Nirani, however, claimed he is on a personal visit to the national capital.
Earlier in the day, when Yediyurappa was asked about his future, he said he would take an appropriate decision once he receives directions from the party high command on his continuation in the post.
"By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it. Once it comes I will take an appropriate decision," the 78-year-old BJP leader said in response to a question on whether the directions from the high command were expected today.
The Lingayat strongman said he will abide by the party's decision and his "lone target" would be toiling for the next two years and bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due in 2023.
Nirani, the Minister for Mines, hails from the Lingayat community like Yediyurappa and is being seen as one of contenders for the chief ministerial post along with BJP general secretary CT Ravi, Home Minister in Karanataka government Basavaraj Bommai and Union minister Pralhad Joshi.
Meanwhile, over 500 Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers from different parts of Karnataka on Sunday demanded that Yediyurappa should be allowed to continue in office.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU