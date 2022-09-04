BJP can be reduced to 50 seats in 2024 polls: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

-
ALSO READ
Manipur's 'JDU-free', BJP will break JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar: Sushil Modi
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
With eye on 2024 elections, Congress Prez Sonia Gandhi announces task force
As 2024 LS polls approach, Oppn parties are chopping and changing strategy
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has claimed to reduce the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to 50 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
While addressing JD-U's National Executive Committee in Patna, Kumar said that he is working on uniting opposition leaders in the country.
"We are working to make opposition leaders united in the country. We have interacted with the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao a few days ago and I am regularly interacting with leaders of the opposition parties over phone. If opposition parties will fight against BJP, they will reduce it to nearly 50 seats," the Chief Minister added.
"I am going to Delhi to meet every leader of the opposition parties. I will start the campaign to unite opposition leaders of the country," he said.
Nitish Kumar alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to Bihar to disturb communal peace.
"He is coming to Bihar during Dussehra in Seemanchal region. What is the reason for it? He wants to disturb the brotherhood of Bihar and create communal tension. I want to appeal to every member of JD-U to stay alert for the next two years. They will hatch conspiracies against us. We need to identify the conspiracy and deal with it," Kumar added.
"During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP won in Bihar with the help of JD-U but in the 2020 state Assembly election, we (JD-U) helped them (BJP) in winning the election but they transferred their votes to other parties in a bid to weaken us. As a result, we reached 43," he said.
"BJP started hatred and communal politics in the country. I am now coming into the battlefield to take on the BJP and you people know when I made a commitment to any work, I used to execute it successfully," he added.
--IANS
ajk/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU