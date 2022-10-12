JUST IN
Bengal police grill Adhikari's brother over 'irregularities' in civic body
JP Nadda kickstarts two-day visit to Odisha at Jagannatha Temple in Puri
J P Nadda to address panchayat level party workers of Odisha on Sep 29
Nitish Kumar backstabbed BJP on wanting to become PM, says Amit Shah
Lalu-Nitish duo will be wiped out in 2024 general elections: Amit Shah
Don't want anything for myself, just keen on uniting oppn parties: Nitish
Mamata's decision to postpone north Bengal visit attracts opposition jibes
Some BJP leaders, not PM, behind misuse of CBI, ED: Mamata Banerjee
Mahagathbandhan to counter Amit Shah through rallies in Bihar's Seemanchal
Violent mob at BJP's rally can be taught a lesson in 10 minutes: TMC leader
You are here: Home » Politics » News » East
Still looking for free trade deal with India by Diwali, says Britain
Business Standard

Nitish slams Amit Shah, says 'he has no knowledge of our country's history'

Nitish Kumar has slammed Amit Shah and said that he does not have any knowledge about Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) movement or socialist leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia

Topics
Nitish Kumar | Amit Shah | indian politics

IANS  |  Patna 

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to media persons after Janta Darbar, in Patna, Monday, June 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)(
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the latter has been in politics only for the last few years, therefore he does not have any knowledge about Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) movement or socialist leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia.

He added that people like Shah do not know about the history of the country.

"People like him (Amit Shah) do not have any contribution in the country. He does not know the history of the country. They do not have knowledge about Jayaprakash Narayan ji. They get the opportunity to stay in the government. Hence, they are giving statements against me," Kumar said while offering tributes to socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia at his statue in Patna on his death anniversary.

"I went to Nagaland on the invitation of the people of that state. It was a grand event. People of Nagaland have great respect for Jayaprakash Narayan ji. He stayed there for three years from 1964 to 1967 and addressed the issues at that time," he added.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister have no knowledge about the freedom struggle and the JP movement.

Modi gained prominence as a politician only after 2002, Kumar added.

Shah came to Sitab Diara, the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayan in Bihar's Saran district, on Tuesday.

The Union Home Minister said that the Bihar Chief Minister is sitting in the lap of the Congress which had sent Jayaprakash Narayan to jail only to retain power in Bihar.

--IANS

ajk/khz/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nitish Kumar

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 22:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU