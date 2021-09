No birthday celebrations for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who turns 71

It was like any other day for chief on Saturday, the day he turned 71.

There was no celebration and no gifts for the Sarsanghchalak who is on a three-day visit to Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

Bhagwat was born on September 11, 1950 at Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

An official said though they had expected a birthday celebration, nothing of that sort happened.

"He met Shakha teachers of Dhanbad as planned and held discussions with the executive members of Jharkhand Prant," the official, who insisted on not being named, said.

He said he had no information about who greeted Bhagwat over the telephone.

Only a handful of people met him and some BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad leaders tried to visit him but were politely turned away from the gates of Rajkamal Saraswati Vidya Mandir school, where Bhagwat is staying.

