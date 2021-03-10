No confidence motion against Haryana govt defeated in the Assembly

-
-
The no confidence motion moved against Haryana government got defeated in the Assembly on Wednesday.
Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion in the state Assembly against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government.
In the assembly, Hooda commented on the ongoing farmers' protests and said: "More than 250 farmers died on the border."
Responding to Hooda, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said: "The leader of the opposition, BS Hooda agreed that they introduced contract farming in 2014 which exhibits their double standards and we will respond to that in the Assembly."
Hooda had said that his party also plans to bring many "Adjournment" and "Calling Attention" motions to draw the attention of the government to the multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.
"The Congress is going to bring no-confidence motion, Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee bill, many adjournments and calling attention motion against the government. We will seek answers on issues such as farmers' neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams," he had said.
"'No Confidence' is Congress' culture. When the party loses polls, there's no confidence on EVMs, for surgical strikes, it asked for evidence. 'Alochana for sake of alochana nahi karni chahiye'. If Congress is in power, all is well, but if it's BJP,then not," said Khattar in Assembly.
"'Mistrust culture' is an old Congress tradition. Though this mistrust can be seen within the party, with P C Chacko leaving the party (today). Sometimes it's G-23 or mistrust between (Randeep) Surjewala or (Bhupinder Singh) Hooda in Haryana," Khattar added.
