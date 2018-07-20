No-confidence motion: Rise to occasion as India will watch, Modi tells MPs

Hours before the is to take up the no-trust vote against his government, Prime Minister on Friday called for a disruption-free and constructive debate in the House.

"Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate," he tweeted.

He said lawmakers owe this to the people and the makers of the Constitution.

"India will be watching us closely," he said.

Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely. — (@narendramodi) July 20, 2018

The Modi government is expected to have a smooth sailing when it faces the first no-confidence motion in four years in the

Though the numbers are heavily stacked against the opposition, the Congress and other parties have indicated that they are keen to utilise the debate to attack the government on a range of issues including farm distress, slow economic growth and rising incidents of lynching.

The is seeking to expand the guaranteed support of 313 members after estranged ally Shiv Sena said it will back the government.