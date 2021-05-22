No events to be organised on 7th anniversary of Modi govt: BJP chief

-
BJP president J P Nadda has asked party-ruled states to prepare a programme for the welfare of children orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it should be launched on May 30 when the Modi government completes seven years in power.
In a letter to chief ministers of the party-ruled states, Nadda also said that no celebratory event will be held to mark the anniversary due to the circumstances caused by the pandemic and added that various welfare programmes will be instead held.
Noting that the Covid pandemic has caused deep wounds on the nation and society with many children losing both parents to the disease, he told the chief ministers that it is now our responsibility to care for their future and take solid steps in this regard.
Nadda asked them to prepare a scheme keeping in mind the needs and situation of their states and added that they will also be soon shared directives to help such children and their families.
