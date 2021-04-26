Holding polls constitutional obligation, BJP followed EC protocols: Nadda

-
BJP president J P Nadda on
Monday said holding polls is a "constitutional obligation that the Election Commission has to fulfil", hours after the Madras High Court criticised the panel for not doing enough to stop political parties from flouting COVID-19 protocols.
The BJP has observed all health protocols and guidelines of the Election Commission, Nadda said, addressing a press conference here to mark the end of campaigning for the eight-phase Bengal elections.
"Holding elections is a constitutional obligation which the Election Commission has to fulfil. Be it an institution or someone sitting in an institution, one should be mindful of modesty in his words," the BJP president said, without taking any name.
Expressing confidence that the BJP will win the polls in Bengal with a thumping majority, he said that the election, this time, was "unprecedented and unique".
"The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, has displayed poor ethics. It is unfortunate that a sitting chief minister was barred (by the Election Commission) from campaigning for 24 hours because of immature and irresponsible comments. The BJP, on its part, has maintained high standards of electioneering," the top saffron party leader said.
Asked about his party's plans to deal with the COVID- 19 situation in West Bengal, if it comes to power in the state, he said, "We have always been proactive in dealing with the problem and will be so in the future, too.
