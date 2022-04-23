'Nothing to do with politics', says Nitish on his presence at RJD's Iftar

-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday said his presence at the Iftar party in RJD leader Rabri Devi's residence here had "nothing to do with politics" and that he had attended it since he was invited.
We all attend such events. My presence has nothing to do with politics at all. Since I was invited for the event, I attended it. We also hold Iftar parties and invite everyone to it, he told reporters after paying floral tribute to freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh on his birth anniversary here.
Kumar had, on Friday, attended a Dawat-e-Iftar organised by Rabri Devi, the former chief minister at her 10, Circular Road residence in Patna. His presence there sent ripples in the political circles here as the Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav were seen sitting beside him.
Kumar was also seen talking to Tejashwi and exchanged pleasantaries on the occasion.
While speaking at the birth anniversary of Kunwar Singh, he said Babu Veer Kunwar Singh's Vijayotsava (victory day) should be celebrated nationwide. He was the hero of the 1857 freedom struggle. We should assimilate the messages of social harmony given by him and maintain love, harmony and brotherhood in society".
Singh was a champion of the people and had soldiers hailing from different sections, caste and creed in his army.
Kunwar Singh was a notable leader during the Indian rebellion of 1857. He belonged to a royal Rajput house of Jagdispur, currently part of Bihar's Bhojpur district.
At the age of 80, he led a band of armed soldiers against the troops under the command of the British East India Company. In his last battle fought on April 23, 1858, near Jagdispur, the troops under the control of the East India Company were completely routed. The day is marked as Kunwar Singh's victory day.
