India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jindal

The Congress on Friday termed the ED raids on industrialist as a "witch-hunt", and alleged that India has turned into a police state under the government.

The on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of Jindal's company JSPL in connection with a probe linked to alleged violation of foreign exchange regulations.

"The witch-hunt of Congress leader and prominent industrialist, proves that India has turned into a police state.'Ease of Business' has now become 'Ease of Harassment' by stifling the voices," charged Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Agency officials had on Thursday visited office premises of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram as part of the investigation being conducted under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The company has said in a statement that it had an "exemplary track record of corporate governance and (it was) disclosing the required information to the regulators and will continue to do so".

