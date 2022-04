Politics over Iftar parties in Bihar, Tej Pratap invites Amit Shah

parties have become an issue of these days in as leaders of different political parties are trying to score points over each other.

The (RJD) is organising an party on Friday at 10, Circular Road residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, where has invited Union Home Minister also.

posted an invitation card on his Twitter handle and invited Shah.

"In the month of the precious Ramzan month, we welcome our Union Home Minister Janab on the soil of Patliputra for the celebration of Dawat-e- in the 10 circular road residence of Rabri Devi," posted in Hindi on his Twitter wall. He also put up a couplet along with the invite.

is coming to to take part in Babu Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti on April 23. He will go to Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district, 65 km away from the state capital, Patna. Such an event is organised to honour freedom fighters of the country under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Amit Shah will also participate in other events also.

Besides the tweet, posters were put at several places in Patna, which have Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti and Tej Pratap Yadav seated in chairs and the pictures of party's other leaders -- Jagadanand Singh, Shivanand Tiwari, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Shyam Rajak, Uday Narayan Chaudhary, Bhai Virendra, Sunil Kumar Singh and newly elected MLC Ajay Singh are also there. The poster has a caption of 'A to Z family'.

The RJD has also invited (Ram Vilas) president and VIP president Mukesh Sahani to the Iftar party. These two leaders have had sour relations with the BJP. They were part of NDA and now are looking for other opportunities.

