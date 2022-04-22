Politics over Iftar parties in Bihar, Tej Pratap invites Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Amrit Mahotsav without Gandhi
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
PM inaugurates launch of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore'
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: DDA to hold sand art workshop, nature walk
-
Iftar parties have become an issue of politics these days in Bihar as leaders of different political parties are trying to score points over each other.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is organising an Iftar party on Friday at 10, Circular Road residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, where Tej Pratap Yadav has invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah also.
Tej Pratap Yadav posted an invitation card on his Twitter handle and invited Shah.
"In the month of the precious Ramzan month, we welcome our Union Home Minister Janab Amit Shah on the soil of Patliputra for the celebration of Dawat-e-Iftar in the 10 circular road residence of Rabri Devi," Tej Pratap Yadav posted in Hindi on his Twitter wall. He also put up a couplet along with the invite.
Amit Shah is coming to Bihar to take part in Babu Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti on April 23. He will go to Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district, 65 km away from the state capital, Patna. Such an event is organised to honour freedom fighters of the country under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
Amit Shah will also participate in other events also.
Besides the tweet, posters were put at several places in Patna, which have Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti and Tej Pratap Yadav seated in chairs and the pictures of party's other leaders -- Jagadanand Singh, Shivanand Tiwari, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Shyam Rajak, Uday Narayan Chaudhary, Bhai Virendra, Sunil Kumar Singh and newly elected MLC Ajay Singh are also there. The poster has a caption of 'A to Z family'.
The RJD has also invited LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan and VIP president Mukesh Sahani to the Iftar party. These two leaders have had sour relations with the BJP. They were part of NDA and now are looking for other opportunities.
--IANS
ajk/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU