NSUI holds protest, alleges govt misusing laws to silent dissenting voices

Following the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the dissemination of the Toolkit document, Congress student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday held a protest against the BJP-led central government in the national capital, alleging that the government is misusing laws to silence dissenting voices.
The protest was led by NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan along with others activists of the students' union.
"Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru was arrested and brought to Delhi without a transit warrant and remanded. A 30-year-old woman lawyer from Mumbai and a Pune-based Engineer have been charged under tough laws. The government is flirting with fascistic techniques to quell democratic protests in the country," Kundan said.
"Only four cases out of 191 sedition cases filed after this government came into power has been convicted. The government uses tough laws and misuses them to silence all dissenting voices," he added.
According to an official release, the NSUI stands with Disha Ravi and others in solidarity and strongly believes that "the true essence of democracy cannot be demolished by the existing central government".
The 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the Toolkit document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of the 'Toolkit' document.On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this "toolkit" in a tweet which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws.
