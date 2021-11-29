Of all farmers' demands, legalising MSP is tricky and highly complicated

Satbeer Tyagi of Badagaon village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district lies in a cot, while his nephew Nitin does all the talking. During the conversation that this correspondent had with his nephew on various issues of the day a few weeks back, Satbeer was largely silent.

But his eyes lit up as soon as the discussion veered towards farming, sugarcane, shortage of fertilizer, and the rising cost of inputs. He animatedly intervened. “Things were much better earlier when our production cost had not risen this much while returns from crops, such as sugarcane, were ...