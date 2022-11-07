Oligarchy prevailing in the state under CPI(M) rule, says Kerala Governor

JUST IN
PM Modi yet to acknowledge 'epic failure' of demonetisation move: Kharge
Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the Left government, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday alleged that a system of "oligarchy" is prevailing in CPI(M)-ruled state and it was evident from the incidents of party cadres being appointed in government jobs.

He made this remark while referring to the reports of a purported letter from the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor's office asking the "priority list" of CPI(M) cadres to be appointed in temporary posts in the civic body.

"The letter which is being discussed in the press is not the first of its kind. Many such letters exist with people. They have become like an oligarchy in Kerala," the Governor said.

He also claimed that the people were asking are all the jobs under Kerala government reserved for cadres and the university jobs for powerful people in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Governor, while talking to reporters here, also claimed that the CPI(M) central leadership has distanced itself from Finance Minister K N Balagopal's remarks allegedly affecting the unity of the country.

He had earlier accused Balagopal of violating his oath of office and informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the minister has ceased to enjoy his "pleasure".

Khan had asked the Chief Minister to take action which is "constitutionally appropriate".

The Governor spoke to the media after making sure that the media crew of CPI(M)-controlled "Kairali News" and Kozhikode-based "Media One" channel leave the venue.

He said he would not speak to mediapersons of the two channels alleging that they are cadres who masquerade as media.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 11:19 IST

