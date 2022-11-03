JUST IN
Mamata Banerjee calls on M K Stalin, says development bigger than politics
KCR does drama before polls, has direct line to PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi
Kerala governor advancing BJP's political objectives, claims CPI(M)
BJP candidate rejects TRS' charge of money transfer to induce voters
Cong to file disqualification petition against 8 Goa MLAs who joined BJP
BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, topple government, alleges Telangana CM
Congress demands probe into gifts to journalists on Diwali in Karnataka
Congress to focus on farming issues for 2023 Telangana polls: Rahul Gandhi
Kerala Guv is a disgrace to the Constitutional position he holds: Congress
Karnataka Congress leaders gear up for a tractor yatra across state
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
J'khand: UPA to stage protest on Nov 5 against attempts to destablise govt
Business Standard

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao warns BJP to refrain from violence

'If your theory is to commit violence, we have the power and ability too. But it is the common people who will suffer. Physical attacks are not appropriate in a democracy'

Topics
Telangana | Bharatiya Janata Party | K T Rama Rao

ANI  Politics 

The coordination between the CM and his son, K T Rama Rao (pictured) is an advantage for the state
File Photo: K T Rama Rao

Condemning the attacks on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday warned BJP to refrain from violence and said that physical attacks are not appropriate in a democracy.

Along with State Home Minister Mahmood Ali, KTR visited Mulugu ZP Chairman Kusuma Jagadish who was injured in the attack on Tuesday.

While speaking to the media here, KTRS said, "These BJP leaders have a plan and design to incite violence, especially during elections. Accordingly, with the strategy of creating law and order problems, the BJP workers under the leadership of Rajender launched a large-scale attack in Palivela. MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Mulugu ZP Chairman Kusuma Jagadish along with 12 other activists were attacked resulting in bloodshed. They attacked with sticks. All photos and videos are there. There are photos of BJP MLA Etala Rajender, PA Naresh attacking with stones. They attack us and play dramas for sympathy when we are doing our campaign."

KTR said that provocative words will not be tolerated if they are spoken.

"If your theory is to commit violence, we have the power and ability too. But it is the common people who will suffer. Physical attacks are not appropriate in a democracy. Violence is not the solution. Stop such acts and words. If you try to set fire with your silly words and acts, people will teach you good lessons in Telangana," he said.

KTR warned the BJP leaders not to test the patience of the TRS cadre who are over 60 lakh in the State.

He further alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled the meeting after knowing that they are going to lose in Munugode.

"Even JP Nadda did not come. That is why you are attacking. The violence started in Bengal because of you (BJP). This could be seen across the country. This politics is only possible for the BJP. If we continue with this culture, we will fall back," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a clash broke out allegedly between TRS and BJP workers, on the last day of the Munugode by-election campaign, in Telangana's Nalgonda.

Munugode by-election is to be held on November 3.

According to the State Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj, as many as 298 polling stations have been set for the Munugode by-election and 2,41,855 voters will cast their vote.

The State Chief Electoral Officer also said, "The Munugode by-election campaigning will end on Tuesday at 6 pm and the polling time is from 7 am to 6 pm."

There are around 105 critical polling stations identified. The official informed that booth-level officers and medical teams are available in all stations.

He further mentioned that they have given the new design voter ID for the first time in Munugode and have also set up webcasting in all the polling centres. 51 teams have been assigned, including flying squads and static surveillance teams are deployed, he had said.

"As many as 199 Micro Observers are deployed. We have deployed 3,366 state police and 15 companies of the central police force in Munogode. 185 cases have been registered and Rs.6.80 crore and 4,500 litres of liquor have been seized so far," Vikas Raj had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Telangana

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 07:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU