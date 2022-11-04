JUST IN
Cong leaders' switch to BJP indicates party will win in next polls: Bommai
Congress launches state-wide agitations against Left govt in Kerala
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao warns BJP to refrain from violence
Mamata Banerjee calls on M K Stalin, says development bigger than politics
KCR does drama before polls, has direct line to PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi
Kerala governor advancing BJP's political objectives, claims CPI(M)
BJP candidate rejects TRS' charge of money transfer to induce voters
Cong to file disqualification petition against 8 Goa MLAs who joined BJP
BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, topple government, alleges Telangana CM
Congress demands probe into gifts to journalists on Diwali in Karnataka
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Only propaganda, demand for special status not fulfilled, Bihar CM
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra to take a break today in Telangana

The yatra will cover 19 assembly and seven parliamentary constituencies in the poll-bound Telangana, spanning a distance of 375 km before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Bharat Jodo Yatra
#BharatJodoYatra will take a day's break on 4th Nov. We begin afresh from Medak, Telangana on 5th Nov," the Bharat Jodo's official Twitter handle said.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take a break on Friday and will resume from Medak in Telangana on Saturday.

#BharatJodoYatra will take a day's break on 4th Nov. We begin afresh from Medak, Telangana on 5th Nov," the Bharat Jodo's official Twitter handle said.

The yatra will cover 19 assembly and seven parliamentary constituencies in the poll-bound Telangana, spanning a distance of 375 km before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The Wayanad MP has been meeting intellectuals and leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors, during the party campaign in the southern state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.

The Telangana State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 09:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU