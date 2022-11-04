Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra to take a break today in Telangana

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by leader will take a break on Friday and will resume from Medak in on Saturday.

#BharatJodoYatra will take a day's break on 4th Nov. We begin afresh from Medak, on 5th Nov," the Bharat Jodo's official Twitter handle said.

The yatra will cover 19 assembly and seven parliamentary constituencies in the poll-bound Telangana, spanning a distance of 375 km before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The Wayanad MP has been meeting intellectuals and leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors, during the party campaign in the southern state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the leg of the yatra last week.

The Telangana State has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)