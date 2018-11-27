Omar, Mehbooba congratulate J&K Governor for 'not looking to Delhi'

-
-
NC vice-president Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday congratulated J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik for not "looking to Delhi" on government formation in the state and stopping the installation of a BJP government.
"My compliments to Governor Malik for not looking to Delhi & for not taking their instructions thereby stopping the installation of a government of the BJP & it's proxies formed by horse trading, defections & use of money," Omar wrote on his Twitter handle.
The National Conference leader expressed amusement over the remarks made by Malik in Gwalior the other day.
"I really don't know what to make of Governor Sb revelations in Gwalior. We know the BJP & it's proxies were desperate to form a government through horse-trading & use of money but we've also never known a politically appointed governor going against the wishes of the Centre," Omar tweeted.
Addressing a function in Gwalior on Saturday, the governor reportedly said he dissolved the state Assembly as he did not want to go down in history as a "dishonest man".
During a pre-convocation academic conclave of ITM University in Gwalior, Malik said,"Delhi ki taraf dekhta toh muje Lone ki sarkar banana padhti aur mein ithihas mein ek bayiman aadmi ke tor pe jata...(Had I looked to Delhi, I would have had to install a government led by Lone, and history would have remembered me as a dishonest man)."
"Therefore, I ended up the matter. Whosoever wants to scold, can do so now but I am convinced that whatever I did, was right," he said in his address after noted journalist Ravish Kumar had pointed out in his speech about faulty fax machine.
In a tweet Tuesday, Mehbooba Mufti said it was good to see that the governor refused to "take dictation from Delhi".
"Leaving aside the fax machine fiasco, good to see that governor Sb refused to take dictation from Delhi, rather opted for dissolution of assembly. This could be unprecedented, given the story of democracy in the state," she said.
