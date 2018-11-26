Won't approach court against J-K Governor for dissolving Assembly: Mufti

-
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday ruled out approaching the court against Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to dissolve the state assembly.
The assembly was abruptly dissolved on November 21, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 MLAs from other parties.
Some sincere suggestions from well wishers for me to go to court against Governor's dissolution of assembly. PDP, NC, INC had come together to safeguard state interests. It is my considered opinion that we must go to people's court which is superior to any other forum.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 26, 2018
Mufti in a tweet said, "Some sincere suggestions from well-wishthe ers for me to go to court against governor's dissolution of assembly. PDP, NC, INC had come together to safeguard state interests. It is my considered opinion that we must go to people's court which is superior to any other forum."
The governor had justified the decision, saying it was necessary to stop the use of money and horse-trading in government formation. The state was put under Governor's Rule on June 19 after the BJP withdrew from the coalition government with the PDP, but the governor decided to keep the Assembly in suspended animation.
