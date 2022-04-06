On BJP foundation day, PM Modi says it stands for 'rashtravad'

-
ALSO READ
Tamil superstar Vijay in race to outshine Rajinikanth, Kamal in politics
BJP's 'politics of deceit' endangering 'purity' of politics: Akhilesh Yadav
LIVE: Kerala logs nearly 50,000 new Covid cases; 48,905 in Karnataka
Country in dire need of learning brotherhood and eradicating hatred: Rahul
Vote for BJP as this poll to decide Manipur's future for next 25 years: PM
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the BJP is dedicated to "rashtra bhakti" while its rivals stand for "parivar bhakti", and said every BJP member should be proud that the party made it an electoral issue and succeeded in convincing people of the dangers of dynastic politics.
Addressing BJP workers on the party's 42nd foundation day, he said the parties dedicated to further family rule have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states.
They did not allow the country's young talent to come up and betrayed them, he said, without naming any party.
Modi also asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and states have worked to take welfare schemes to every beneficiary without any discrimination and biases, reflecting the motto of "sabka saath, sabka vikas".
The parties in power earlier practised vote bank politics in which promises were made to some sections of society while others were ignored, he said, adding that discrimination and corruption were "side effects of this politics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU