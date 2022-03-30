Online gaming is gambling, enact a law: Panneerselvam to Stalin

-
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O.Panneerselvam on Wednesday said that online gaming is nothing but gambling pointing out the warning note in the advertisements by online gaming companies.
He urged Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to enact a law banning online gaming or appeal against the High Court's order that scrapped such a law brought in by the earlier AIADMK government.
Citing the luring advertisements by online gaming companies announcing that the players can earn upto Rs 2,000 crore and also the warning note stating that there are financial implications for the players and the gaming can turn into a compulsive habit/addiction, the former minister said this proves it is only gambling.
Panneerselvam said several people have committed suicide in the state after losing money in online games and the AIADMK government had brought in a law banning such games in 2021.
However, the Madras High Court in a case filed by an online gaming company scrapped the law the same year saying that it goes against the Fundamental Rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution, he said.
The High Court, however, said there is no bar on the state to enact a law against the games within the law, Panneerselvam added.
