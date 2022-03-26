BJP will retain power in K'taka with absolute majority in 2023: CM Bommai

-
-
The BJP will retain power in Karnataka with absolute majority in the 2023 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.
Speaking to mediapersons in Savanur, Bommai said, "I attended the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. BJP's victory in four states in the recent Assembly polls has created a political ripple in the entire country. The victories in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa are clear pointers to the Lok Sabha polls to be held in 2024."
"A huge mandate is evident in Karnataka too. The BJP will retain power on its own with absolute majority in the 2023 Assembly elections," Bommai said.
Ruling out the possibility of contesting from two constituencies in 2023, Bommai said, "People of Shiggaon have handed me victory three times. This time too, I will contest from Shiggaon only."
Reacting to developments related to the hijab issue, Bommai said that the uniform rule in schools is being followed for many years.
"A confusion is being created due to the provocations from some people with vested interests, even after the high court delivered its judgement. Despite this, we have maintained law and order in the state. The high court verdict should be followed. Every one should respect the law of the land," Bommai said.
In response to a question on the ban on traders belonging to other religions around Hindu temples in the state, Bommai said that there is a clear order by the endowment department regarding this which was issued in 2002.
"This is not a new rule. The issue could be resolved through talks with a spirit of peace and harmony," he said.
--IANS
mka/arm
