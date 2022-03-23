Truth has come out, says Sasikala in reaction to OPS's remark before panel

-
The truth known to God has now come to people's notice as well through AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam who deposed before an inquiry panel that he does not have suspicion on the circumstances related to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death in 2016, according to her confidante V K Sasikala.
Sasikala said this to reporters on Wednesday when asked about Panneerselvam's (OPS) deposition in this connection.
That truth has now come to the notice of people as well and there may be a delay but nobody could change or hide the truth, she said. On OPS's remark that he has respect and admiration for her, Sasikala said, "He has spoken the truth."
On the lack of signals from the AIADMK top leadership (seen as a reference to positive tidings on her being inducted again into the party) while she has been visiting supporters, she said she does not have any regret.
Following the death of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran in 1987, Sasikala said, "Amma (as Jayalalithaa was fondly addressed) was alone since then. The confidante said she did not give importance to the present stand of the AIADMK leadership. Also, she said cadres are the party's roots and hence they alone matter.
Though K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, together constitute the top leadership, the former is seen to be having an upper hand and he is reportedly averse to the idea of re-admitting her into the party.
On March 22, OPS told the A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry that personally he has no suspicion in connection with Jayalalithaa's death. In view of public opinion, the AIADMK leader had said that he had demanded a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death.
When Sasikala's counsel Raja Senthoorpandian asked if he still held her in esteem at a personal level, Pannerselvam answered that personally, he had respect and admiration for Sasikala.
