Oppn VP candidate Margaret Alva slams Maharashtra guv over Mumbai remarks

-
ALSO READ
Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva: Lawyer vs lawyer in vice-president polls
Margaret Alva to file nomination for vice-presidential election today
Oppn vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers
Oppn VP candidate Margaret Alva meets Arvind Kejriwal, seeks AAP support
Ex-Union minister Margaret Alva to be Oppn's vice-presidential candidate
-
Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday over his remarks that "Mumbai will have no money" if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave the city, saying making "foolish" comments gets rewarded in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Alva also attacked her opponent in the August 6 vice-presidential poll, former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who she alleged has been rewarded for acting like an "extra-constitutional authority".
"The comments by the Governor of Maharashtra are unfortunate, but not unexpected. The message he's received from the ex Governor of West Bengal's candidature for VP is: controversy, foolish comments and operating like an extra constitutional authority, is behaviour that gets rewarded," she wrote on Twitter.
Koshyari's comments that "Mumbai will have no money" if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave the city triggered a massive controversy on Saturday, forcing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to say that he disagrees with the governor.
As Opposition leaders slammed Koshyari and sought an apology from him, the Maharashtra governor said his comments were misconstrued.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU