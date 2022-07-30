Oppn VP candidate Margaret Alva slams Maharashtra guv over Mumbai remarks

Opposition's vice-presidential candidate hit out at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday over his remarks that " will have no money" if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave the city, saying making "foolish" comments gets rewarded in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Alva also attacked her opponent in the August 6 vice-presidential poll, former Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who she alleged has been rewarded for acting like an "extra-constitutional authority".

"The comments by the Governor of are unfortunate, but not unexpected. The message he's received from the ex Governor of Bengal's candidature for VP is: controversy, foolish comments and operating like an extra constitutional authority, is behaviour that gets rewarded," she wrote on Twitter.

Koshyari's comments that " will have no money" if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave the city triggered a massive controversy on Saturday, forcing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to say that he disagrees with the governor.

As Opposition leaders slammed Koshyari and sought an apology from him, the Maharashtra governor said his comments were misconstrued.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)