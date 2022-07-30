Uddhav slams governor over Mumbai remarks, accuses him of dividing Hindus

president on Saturday demanded an apology from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his remarks on Mumbai, and said time has come to decide whether he should be sent back home or to jail.

Thackeray also accused the governor of "dividing Hindus living peacefully" in Mumbai and Thane.

Speaking during an event in Mumbai on Friday evening, Koshyari had said there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are asked to leave the city. As his remarks kicked up a row, the governor on Saturday said his comments were misconstrued and added that he had "no intention of belittling the hard work of Marathi-speaking people".

Addressing a press conference at his residence 'Matoshree' here, Thackeray said, "The hatred that the governor harbours in his mind against Marathi people has inadvertently come out."



He asked the governor to tender an apology to Marathi people.

Accusing the governor of not fulfilling his duty of treating everyone equally, Thackeray alleged that Koshyari has also committed an offence of creating a divide among Hindus.

"The governor tried to create a divide among the Hindus, who have been living peacefully for generations in the state irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. Time has come to decide whether to send Koshyari back home or to jail...In the last three years, he has insulted Marathi-speaking people despite staying in Maharashtra. Now through these comments, he has brought disrespect to the governor's post," Thackeray alleged.

During the 1992 riots, had saved Hindus in Thane and Mumbai, but that time it did not see whether they were Marathi people or non-Marathi, he added.

"I want to say that I do not want to insult the governor's post, because it is a big post. But the person occupying that post should also maintain its glory," he added.

The Sena chief said that Marathi people are angry with the governor over his remarks as Mumbai was not gifted by him to Maharashtra, but it was earned through the sacrifices made during the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.

"He has insulted the Marathi-speaking people staying in Maharashtra...There is a need to show the world-famous 'Kolhapuri joda' (leather sandals made in Kolhapur) to him," he added.

He also alleged that though some people were sitting in Delhi, they are keeping an eye on Mumbai, and its wealth is the reason behind it, which the governor has publicly said.

Thackeray took a dig at the governor saying that sometimes he becomes overactive, while sometimes he does not move at all.

Pointing out that Koshyari has not yet filled 12 vacant seats in the state Legislative Council from his quota, he said that if he does not feel that these posts are vacant, he should inform the president and get these posts abolished.

Thackeray also accused the governor of making "weird" and "derogatory" remarks about social reformer Savitribai Phule.

The former Maharashtra chief minister said when he was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and people were dying, the governor wanted the places or religious worship to be reopened.

