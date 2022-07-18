Opposition protest in assembly against M M Mani's remarks continues

-
ALSO READ
Prophet remark row: 'Objectionable' Facebook post lands UP man in jail
Kerala CM refutes UDF charges, says law and order situation in intact
Prophet remark row: 2 arrested under section 153A in Jama Masjid protest
Prophet remark row: VHP, Bajrang Dal demostrate in Delhi against protest
Adityanath slams Akhilesh over Pak remark, says SP promotes gun culture
-
Congress-led UDF opposition on Monday continued their protest in the Kerala assembly against CPI(M) legislator M M Mani's controversial remarks against a woman MLA and the ruling front stand on the issue, by placing placards in front of their seats in the House.
When the question hour commenced at 9 AM, there was no shouting of slogans or entering of the well of the House by the opposition to disrupt proceedings of the assembly and instead they placed placards in front of their seats.
The placards read "it was not fate" and "it was a decision of the party court", in apparent reference to the killing of T P Chandrasekharan, a CPI(M) rebel, who was hacked to death in May 2012 after he floated a parallel Left outfit called the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) in his home turf Onchiayam in north Kerala.
Mani, recently in the assembly, had said that Chandrasekharan's wife became a widow "as it was her fate" and that neither the Left front nor the CPI(M) had anything to do with his killing.
Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar asked the opposition members to remove the placards, saying the same was in violation of the rules of conduct in the assembly.
However, the opposition members did not remove the placards from their seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU